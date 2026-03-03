Meta updates Edits app with more creation tools

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Meta announced new updates to its Edits video editing app and also shared new insight into the Edits development process, including how the company plans to streamline and simplify the tool.

First, Edits added a range of updates, including upgraded video effects such as colored outlines for clip segments.

It's also updated the Ideas tab, with the new format making saved notes more visual and engaging.

Meanwhile, users will also be able to highlight words within their video captions to give them more emphasis during playback.

The updates will give creators more ways to customize and refine their content, with some stand-out elements that will lead to more visually engaging, thumb-stopping content.

The Threads team has also shared an overview of how they’re looking to improve the app in line with usage trends.

Threads engineering manager Shawn Simon has provided an overview of the Threads development process, noting that the team has an active group chat with a selection of “power users,” so that they can provide feedback and request updates.

And that’s not all.

As per Simon: “A few team members (myself included!) are reading Threads and IG daily looking for feedback. You all mean the world to this team and on behalf of everyone, I want to say THANK YOU!”

So if you have any feature ideas for Edits, the Edits team is watching, and you could contribute to the evolution of the app.

Simon highlights the evolution of its captioning and the use of keyframes as key updates that have improved as a result of user feedback, with more to come as it continues to develop the tool.

And creators remain the focus, and the development team is working to keep the app simple to use, while also incorporating expanded functionalities that will make Edits a key tool for putting together video content.

The Edits team continues to roll out almost weekly updates, and the app is now a powerful option for creator toolkits.