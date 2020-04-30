x
Instagram is Adding Some New Font Types for Stories

April 30, 2020

Here’s a quick but interesting, one – Instagram is rolling out some new font options for Stories, including new background effects to make your text stand out.

Both Instagram and Facebook are constantly adding new Stories features, and it can be hard to keep up with all of them.

For example, in the last month alone:

Instagram’s also working on ‘DM Me’ and new business promotion stickers, while Facebook’s working on a ‘Mood’ GIF option. And that’s not all of them – there are other smaller tweaks and tests in progress. And this is just over a few weeks.

Given the rapid pace of the various updates, it’s worth checking into Stories and seeing what’s available, and testing out what you can do with the latest tools and features. You might be able to create more impressive looking Stories content than you’d think.

And while new fonts are a lesser consideration in the broader scope of options here, they do add something more, and can be a great addition to your options.

Instagram says it’s testing these new fonts “with a small percentage of people”, so you may have access now, you may not. We’ll keep you updated on any progress.

