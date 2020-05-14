Instagram Launches 'House of Instagram' Brand Advice Hub in Australia

Instagram has launched a new 'House of Instagram' mini-site, which provides links to a range of guides, tips and resources for businesses, with a focus on the Australian market.

The information hub includes overviews of how to build your brand on the platform, how to connect with Instagram audiences, as well as case studies and wellbeing tools.

It also includes an 'A to Z of Instagram' listing, which, according to Instagram:

"[Provides] an inside look at some of the latest trends, incredible communities and creators on Instagram that connect their passion with people. Some you may have heard of, and some you’ll discover for the first time. It’s the A to Z of what Aussies are getting into right now."

In addition, Instagram has included key event highlights and tips, articles relevant to the latest platform updates for the region, and again, case studies of successful campaigns.

As noted, the mini-site is specifically targeted at the Australian market - at this stage, there doesn't appear to be localized variations of the same, though we have asked Instagram for more info.

There are some good resources available here, and it could be a good reference point for those looking to get a better understanding of the platform, and the opportunities for their business. And even if you're not operating in Australia, many of the guides and tips still apply.

You can check out the House of Instagram here.