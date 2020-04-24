Instagram Launches #MonthofGood Initiative to Inspire Connection During Ramadan

While most of the world remains in lockdown due to COVID-19, which will change the way that Ramadan is celebrated this year, Instagram has this week launched a new initiative to help amplify messages of positivity and togetherness during the cultural event.

As explained by Instagram:

"Over 2 billion people observe Ramadan, making it one of the biggest global cultural moments of the year. People from all over the world come to Instagram to share their experiences and celebrations during the month of Ramadan, and there were over 16 million uses of the word ‘Ramadan’ on Instagram in 2019 alone."

To help people take part in spreading the key message of Ramadan, Instagram is asking users to share their own acts of positivity and community inspiration using the #MonthofGood hashtag.

"It can be something as simple as giving thanks to healthcare professionals, posting a positive comment, or hosting a virtual iftar to bring together friends and family from around the world."

While people can't connect physically, Instagram is hoping to provide a virtual celebration through the hashtag, and has provided a range of tips on how people can take part in a new #MonthofGood guide.

In addition to this, Instagram is also bringing back its 'Ramadan Lantern' AR effect, while it will also be highlighting several content creators who will be sharing moments from their own Ramadan celebrations.

Given the key focus of Ramadan is bringing communities together, this will be a difficult year for many, so it's good to see Instagram providing an alternative means to take part, while also staying connected to the broader celebration through posts and stories. It won't be the same, but nothing is right now, and it will, at the least, provide a means for people to maintain connection to the event.

You can read more about Instagram's #MonthofGood initiative here.