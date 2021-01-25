Instagram Launches New 'Professional Dashboard' Platform to Provide Quick Guidance for Creators

Instagram has announced the launch of a new 'Professional Dashboard', which is essentially a management overview platform that provides basic performance insight, as well as access to relevant tools to help Instagram creators maximize and monetize their platform presence.

As explained by Instagram:

"As part of our ongoing effort to give creators and businesses the tools they need, we are launching Professional Dashboard, a central destination to track performance, access and discover professional tools, and explore educational information curated by Instagram."

The new Professional Dashboard offers insights on three key elements:

Track Your Performance highlights key trends and data notes based on your account performance, including comparative prompts based on past performance stats. You can also tap through to your full Insights section from here.

highlights key trends and data notes based on your account performance, including comparative prompts based on past performance stats. You can also tap through to your full Insights section from here. Grow Your Business provides quick access to various tools to help you manage your account more efficiently, including Badges, Branded Content and IGTV promotions. You can also check your accounts' eligibility for monetization here.

provides quick access to various tools to help you manage your account more efficiently, including Badges, Branded Content and IGTV promotions. You can also check your accounts' eligibility for monetization here. Stay Informed provides links to Instagram's latest educational resources, "including tips, tricks, guidance, and inspiration".

To be clear, all of these features have been available in different form previously - the Professional Dashboard just brings them all together into a more cohesive, and accessible listing.

As such, it's not a major addition, but it could make it a little easier to stay on top of the various elements, and ensure you're up to date on all your monetization options and feature updates. And that could well prove highly valuable - but in practical terms, it doesn't add anything new, it just makes it easier to find each option.

The idea is that by making it a little easier to track performance, and keep up to date on the latest features, Instagram will be able to prompt more users to be more active, and engaged with the latest updates. Which may work, and it'll be a handy addition to check in on, especially if Instagram keeps the 'Stay Informed' element regularly up to date.

Instagram also notes that it plans to build on the platform's features over time.

The new Professional Dashboard is being rolled out to all Business and Creator accounts today.