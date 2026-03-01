Instagram opens up content scheduling to all users

Instagram has made its creator tools available to all public accounts in the app, giving more users more ways to create and manage their Instagram presence.

Instagram has developed a range of creator-aligned tools that, until now, have only been available to those who switch over to Professional Mode in the app. These tools were specifically designed to help creators make the most of their IG efforts.

But now, some of the most used creator elements will be available to all users, including the insights dashboard, which displays how content is performing; content scheduling; and access to the app’s trending audio tools.

Instagram said this rollout will ensure that creators will be able to access some of the key tools early in their journey, before potentially making the switch to Professional Mode.

That said, several options will remain exclusively available to professional mode users, or will be unlockable once an account reaches certain follower thresholds.

But providing some of these initial elements to all users could make it easier for those users to grow their platforms and work towards the next stage.

Instagram said the update also clarifies the exact thresholds required for eligibility for its add-on elements. Those elements include trial Reels, which enable creators to gain insights into how their content performs with audiences beyond their followers.

It could be a handy update for many smaller creators, as well as users who are looking to make better use of Instagram as a connective tool. And at some stage, if a user reaches 1,000 followers, they can decide if they want to utilize these other options.

Either way, it’s a handy expansion that will give Instagram users more options for managing their presence.