Instagram Says There Was No Data Breach Over the Weekend

In case you were freaking out over somebody trying to hack you IG account over the weekend, Instagram says it’s all good, and that it’s addressed the issue, keeping your personal info safe.

Over the weekend, a heap of IG users received an email that asked them to reset their email info, which indicates that somebody had been trying to log into their account.

Some reports had suggested that this was connected to a 2024 data breach, in which the details of 17.5 million IG accounts were released on the dark web, but Instagram has reported that this was not a breach, that no info has been stolen, and that the issue has been addressed.

As per IG:

“We fixed an issue that let an external party request password reset emails for some people. There was no breach of our systems and your Instagram accounts are secure. You can ignore those emails — sorry for any confusion.”

So, all good, all safe, nothing to see here. Right?

Well, as noted, reports of an Instagram credentials leak have been floating around for a while, so it probably is worth ensuring that you have two-factor authentication switched on for your account, in order to avoid any potential complications on this front.

With 2FA enabled, that limits the capacity for spammers and scammers to infiltrate your account, even if they have your log-in info, and that may well have saved many people from expanded complications stemming from this latest issue.

You should also remain wary of any emails asking you to login or reset your login, and reject any that look suspicious.

So, it seems like this one was okay, and may not have been linked to a broader concern with IG login info accessed from the dark web. But even so, a good reminder to review and update your account security info.