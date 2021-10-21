Instagram Shares New Insights into the Most Popular Pumpkin-Based Foods [Infographic]

Instagram has shared some new insights into the most popular pumpkin-based foods on its platform ahead of National Pumpkin Day, which is celebrated on October 26th. The fact that pumpkins also play a key role in Halloween celebrations (October 31st) is entirely coincidental, but the data may still be helpful for your brand tie-in efforts.

As you can see in the graphic below, which is based on mentions of the word ‘pumpkin’ over the last month across Instagram feed posts and Stories, these are the most popular pumpkin recipes in each respective US state.

Pumpkin bread comes out on top, on a state-by-state basis, with the most mentions across 14 states, while pumpkin spice latte saw the fewest discussions per region, leading in only four states.

Which seems strange given the flood of mentions that the seasonal treat seems to receive on social – but maybe that avalanche is still coming, with this data taken from the previous month.

The insights could provide some guidance for your Halloween tie-ins, especially for restaurants or party hosts considering their spooky menu additions.