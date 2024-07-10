Instagram Shares Tips for Reels Creators

Looking for ways to improve your IG Reels approach?

This might help.

Instagram has shared some new Reels tips to its Professional Dashboard in the app, with a listing of key pointers to help maximize your Reels content performance.

As you can see in these screenshots (posted by Lia Haberman), IG recommends these 10 tips to improve your Reels performance:

Grab attention in the first 3 seconds

Reels that are 30-60 seconds long see better performance (Note: 90 second reels are a no-no

Use trending hashtags (though IG’s CEO has repeatedly noted that hashtags don’t improve reach

Tap into trends, and trending audio

Look to drive direct engagement (especially shares

Reply to comments within 7 days

Share your content on IG at the same time as other platforms

Create relatable, humorous content

Upload clips in high resolution

Create 10 or more Reels per month, on average

Most of these are fairly generic creation notes, that you’ve no doubt read/heard before, but there are some specific pointers for Reels, which could help to point you in the right direction.

Though the real trick is in coming up with creative, interesting ideas, that’ll resonate with the Reels audience.

I guess, on that front, your best bet is to familiarize yourself with Reels trends, and check out what’s working for others in the app.

I mean, if you’re going to aim for 10 or more Reels a month, you’re going to need some inspiration, and the best place is likely within Instagram itself.

Or you could ask an AI bot to come up with creative ideas for you, if you’re really stuck. I wouldn’t bet on the results of what an AI bot thinks is humorous and/or engaging, but it could be another way to spark your concepts into action, and align with these tips.

You can find more Instagram tips in the Professional Dashboard, which is available to all Business and Creator Accounts in the app.