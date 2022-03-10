Instagram Stats that Every Social Media Manager Should Know [Infographic]

Instagram is one of the biggest social media platforms in the world, and while TikTok has stolen some of its thunder of late, it remains a key connective tool for over a billion users, highlighting the latest trends in a range of sectors, which can help guide purchase activity.

If you’re considering whether Instagram is a fit for your business, this may help. The team from Giraffe Social Media recently put together this overview of some key Instagram usage stats, which provide more perspective on its reach and influence.

Worth considering in your process – check out the full infographic below.