site logo

Instagram Stats that Every Social Media Manager Should Know [Infographic]

Published March 10, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Instagram is one of the biggest social media platforms in the world, and while TikTok has stolen some of its thunder of late, it remains a key connective tool for over a billion users, highlighting the latest trends in a range of sectors, which can help guide purchase activity.

If you’re considering whether Instagram is a fit for your business, this may help. The team from Giraffe Social Media recently put together this overview of some key Instagram usage stats, which provide more perspective on its reach and influence.

Worth considering in your process – check out the full infographic below.

Instagram usage stats

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Pattr launches Superfans, an AI solution for rewarding your biggest brand champions
From Pattr
February 24, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.