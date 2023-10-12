Instagram Provides Tips on How to Utilize Product Collections [Infographic]

Looking to use Instagram to promote your products this holiday season?

If so, then Instagram Shops could be a good option, while Collections will further enable you to lean into your Shops displays, and maximize interest in your offerings.

Instagram recently provided some new tips on how to make best use of Collections, which could factor into your planning.

As per IG:

“Collections allow your customers to shop your recommended products through different categories and themes. You can also tag collections across your feed, stories and Reels to boost visibility.”

It’s another way to better categorize and contextualize your products. Check out Instagram’s three step guide to creating a product collection below.