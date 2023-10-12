 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Instagram Provides Tips on How to Utilize Product Collections [Infographic]

Published Oct. 12, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to use Instagram to promote your products this holiday season?

If so, then Instagram Shops could be a good option, while Collections will further enable you to lean into your Shops displays, and maximize interest in your offerings.

Instagram recently provided some new tips on how to make best use of Collections, which could factor into your planning.

As per IG:

Collections allow your customers to shop your recommended products through different categories and themes. You can also tag collections across your feed, stories and Reels to boost visibility.

It’s another way to better categorize and contextualize your products. Check out Instagram’s three step guide to creating a product collection below.

Instagram Collections guide

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The World's First Social App for Collectors - Connectible
From Connectible
October 10, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell