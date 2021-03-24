x
site logo

Instagram's Testing New Quick Reply Stickers to Stories

Author

By

Published

March 24, 2021

This could be... something.

According to a new finding from InstaLeaks, Instagram is currently testing a new option that would enable users to select from a range of reaction stickers when responding to a Story.

As you can see here, the new response option would provide a range of stickers in four different categories, providing a fresh take on the Reactions process.

Quick, emoji reactions are now available on most platforms, providing an easy way for users, particularly those on mobile devices, to share a response to an update, without having to write out a full sentence.

Up till now, direct Reactions sets have indeed been limited emoji characters, but this new format could add another angle, and expand on your options to express yourself in response to a Story.

There's no official word from Instagram on the test, and it may not ever see an actual release. But it seems like an interesting concept, which may well be worth investigating. And it could also open up new opportunities for sponsored stickers, movie-campaign tie-ins, promoted reactions and more.

We'll keep you updated on any progress. 

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Hootsuite on March 15, 2021

    Hootsuite's Social Media Image Size Guide for 2021 [Infographic]

    Ensuring you're using the right image dimensions can play a key role in optimal presentation on social apps.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 14, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Industry Dive publications named finalists for Website of the Year; 14 Azbee Awards
    Press Release from
    Industry Dive
    Instars Launches New Influencers Program With Token Grants
    Press Release from Instars
    Facebook and The Recycling Partnership Launch Free Digital Tool, Online Community to Boost E...
    Press Release from The Recycling Partnership
    Evocalize Included in Facebook’s Top Provider Initiative for Real Estate
    Press Release from
    Evocalize
    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Hootsuite on March 15, 2021

    Hootsuite's Social Media Image Size Guide for 2021 [Infographic]

    Ensuring you're using the right image dimensions can play a key role in optimal presentation on social apps.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 14, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Twitter's Assessing the Potential of Emoji-Style Reactions and Up and Downvotes on Tweets
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 24, 2021
  • Instagram's Testing New Quick Reply Stickers to Stories
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 24, 2021
  • Facebook Takes Action Against Hacking Group from China Which Targeted Uyghur and Turkish News Sites
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 24, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.