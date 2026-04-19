Judge sides with plaintiffs in case against online ICE trackers

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A judge has granted a preliminary injunction to a Facebook group, along with a dedicated app, which used publicly available information to highlight the activity of ICE agents in the U.S. The judge sided with plaintiffs, and said they are likely to succeed in their case, which alleges that the U.S. government suppressed protected speech under the First Amendment by pushing Facebook and Apple to remove ICE monitoring efforts.

As reported by Engadget, the ruling grants the managers of the "ICE Sightings - Chicagoland" Facebook group, along with the developers of the “Eyes Up” app, a preliminary injunction “to stop the Trump administration from coercing platforms to take these projects down.”

That essentially means that these citizens are within their constitutionally protected rights to re-share this information, despite the government opposing such.

The case once again highlights the hypocrisy of the current U.S. administration, which has repeatedly criticized the media and social media platforms for suppressing free speech, while also seeking to limit the free speech of others.

Indeed, U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized both Meta and Twitter for censoring his comments in the past, even noting in a 2024 memoir that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg betrayed him by steering Facebook against him, as reported by Politico.

Trump’s comment specifically related to Meta’s decision to ban Trump from both Facebook and Instagram in 2021, following the president’s inflammatory statements that some claim sparked the Capitol riots.

Trump also said in his memoir, “We are watching [Zuckerberg] closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

The former management of Twitter was also a common target of Trump. As reported by the BBC, in 2020, Trump signed an executive order aimed at removing legal protections from social platforms after Twitter added fact-check indicators to some of his Tweets.

Trump claimed that the major social media platforms had "unchecked power" to censure and edit the views of users, and that both Twitter and Facebook had used this to stifle conservative voices.

Trump’s anger about this eventually led to him founding his own social media platform, Truth Social, which replicates Twitter to a large degree.

Fellow conservative Elon Musk also felt that social media platforms were stifling conservative views, which led to him purchasing Twitter in 2022.

Musk’s “free speech” approach has ostensibly been the foundation of his time at the app, yet Musk has also criticized various media outlets for what he perceives as biased reporting, and has reduced the reach of these organizations in the app as a result.

In a more direct example in relation to this case, Musk also banned an account that shared publicly available information about the movements of his personal jet, as reported by the BBC. Weeks before announcing the ban, Musk had even declared that he would not take action to restrict this profile, as an example of his commitment to free speech.

And if anything, the government’s efforts on this front are steadily increasing.

As reported by Reuters, Trump has called for various media outlets to lose their licenses and be banned from White House events, in response to coverage that he found disagreeable, while just last week, NBC News reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth labeled some media outlets as “unpatriotic” over their coverage of the U.S.-led military operation in Iran.

So while conservative politicians are very quick to call for total free speech when it’s in their favor, it’s interesting to note their equivalent efforts to silence opposition, and pressure those same outlets and tools to act when that free speech isn’t beneficial to their interests.

The latest court case essentially underlines the protection of speech under the U.S. Constitution, and criticizes the U.S. government’s effort to restrict such. Which is an important point of note for government officials.