LinkedIn adds GIF support

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LinkedIn added GIF support within its comments, providing another way to respond to posts.

As shown in this image, posted by Hari Srinivasan, LinkedIn’s chief product officer, the latest version of the LinkedIn app now includes a GIF option, which has been added to the tools listed in the reply dialog box. This feature provides a simple way to select and add a moving image to post replies.

Which may, or may not be a major update, depending on how it’s used. But if users start to notice that LinkedIn feeds are wriggling more than usual, this is probably why.

LinkedIn’s addition of GIFs is a little behind the times, with GIFs considered “unc,” or outdated, by younger users (so I’ve been informed). However, some LinkedIn users will be excited by the opportunity to use reaction GIFs to respond to in-stream announcements and updates.

LinkedIn has long supported GIFs in its messaging option. Meanwhile, marketers can also use GIFs in single-image ads. But using them in the main feed has generally required some extra work, in that users have to convert a GIF to an MP4 video file first, in order to make it actually play in-stream.

But now, GIFs are an option, which could at least give people an alternative to the basic animations that LinkedIn users include in job announcements and the like.

Also on the LinkedIn update front, the platform has updated the way that post action buttons and counts are presented, in order to streamline post presentation in the feed.

The new post UI brings all of these elements into a single line, with users able to tap on each to action them.

Both of these updates are relatovely small, but they could have an impact on overall LinkedIn engagement.