LinkedIn Adds New AI Discovery Tools to Sales Navigator and Recruiter to Highlight Opportunities

LinkedIn’s adding some more AI-powered tools to help professionals maximize their use of the platform, with both Sales Navigator and Recruiter getting some new elements that will better highlight members of interest, in order to boost efficiency and engagement.

First off, on Sales Navigator, LinkedIn’s added a new account prioritization feature, which will highlight key users to contact for your sales pitches, based on a variety of signals.

As explained by LinkedIn:

“Every day, there are changes you must stay on top of to be effective - new executive hires, key contacts leaving one of your customer accounts, and more. Knowing what’s happening and when to reach out to an account can make all the difference, but it’s hard to interpret all of these signals and know what to prioritize.”

Which is where this new feature comes in, using AI (or really, machine learning) to highlight key changes that you should be aware of, based on your own client and contacts listings.

“Just load up your account list or book of business, and Account Hub will effortlessly prioritize it based on growth potential, buyer intent, or recent activity like new hires.”

That could help to ensure that you never miss an opportunity, while also highlighting new potential that you may have otherwise missed.

Along the same line, LinkedIn’s also added more signals to its buyer intent markers, including website visits for companies, and new connections among colleagues, which will provide more context as to whether a potential buyer may be interested in your solution.

While it’s also added a new “Personas” feature which enables marketers to build templates of their ideal lead candidates, which LinkedIn can then use to highlight the right contacts.

“You can define the function, seniority, geography, and even job title of your leads. Then, Sales Navigator will automatically surface the right people, helping you save time and ensuring you’re always focused on the right leads.”

So it’s essentially highlighting specific users based on your chosen parameters, which could be another way to discover relevant contacts using LinkedIn’s evolving data-matching and intelligence features.

Finally, on Recruiter, LinkedIn’s added a new “Likelihood of Interest” element, which will highlight members that are more likely to engage with you, and respond to your outreach, based on various elements.

As you can see in this example, the system takes into account a range of signals based on a users’ activity to highlight the candidates likely to be most responsive.

“Likelihood of Interest uses AI to aggregate and interpret many real-time interest signals, such as “Open to work,” InMail acceptance, prospects from companies with recent layoffs, and “Interested in your company,” and then identify candidates who have either a high or moderate likelihood of being interested in your job.”

That could help to reduce time spent on outreach, while it could also open up new opportunities for proactive candidate activities, by highlighting better matches at the right time.

LinkedIn’s added a range of generative AI elements of late, with these new sorting options more aligned with machine learning, and interpreting signals, to better enable you to find the right contacts in the app, at the right time.

And they could be highly beneficial. Knowing that a certain lead or potential candidate is actively considering their next move could be the key leg up you need to get ahead of the competition, and used right, these can be a form of business clairvoyance, which could give you a boost.

You can read more about LinkedIn’s new updates Sales Navigator and Recruiter.