LinkedIn Adds New Generative AI Qualifications

LinkedIn’s looking to help its members showcase their generative AI proficiency, with a new qualification that you can display on your profile, which is backed by AI training providers to support reflect your skills.

As you can see in this example, LinkedIn is rolling out a new “Vibe Coding” qualification, which will be an optional display in the “Licenses and Certifications” element of your LinkedIn profile.

So now, rather than just telling people that you know how to use the latest gen AI tools, you’ll be able to reinforce that, with an actual qualification based on your real world usage in some apps.

The qualification will include a link back to Descript, Lovable, Relay.app or Replit, which will provide the back-up data to support your generative AI skills.

As explained by LinkedIn:

“These partner companies validate your knowledge of their tools based on real usage patterns - so you never have to go in and take a test to prove what you know. It's a live, new type of certification.”

So you’ll now have some means to provide qualified, verified examples of your generative AI skills. Which, given the demand for the latest tech trend of the moment, could play a big part in helping you stand out for some positions.

Though it is relative to the employer recognizing and trusting these qualifiers. LinkedIn has gone with some of the more common coding sources to support its AI qualifications, but it would look better in a more general sense if these included AI qualifications from, say, OpenAI or Meta.

Those, of course, don’t exist yet, but it does seem like including the bigger, more commonly referenced names in AI would have a bigger impact on this element, though it is specifically targeted at coding and coding knowledge at this stage (note: LinkedIn is also looking to add AI qualifications from Gamma, GitHub and Zapier to its list).

And for those who are in the know, this could be a valuable marker to showcase your generative AI knowledge and capacity, and could help more people get jobs as a result.

And maybe, actual qualifications like this will help to weed out some of the grifters who look to profit off of tech knowledge gaps.