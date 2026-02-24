LinkedIn shares top skills on the rise in marketing for 2026

LinkedIn published its latest listing of skills on the rise in marketing, which highlights key trends in skill development based on what LinkedIn users who work in marketing are adding to their profiles.

The research, released this week, also incorporates information based on hiring success, or the growth of a skill relative to marketers who have been hired in the past year.

So it’s not just a trending list, but also an overview guided by relative employment outcomes. That makes this a more indicative measure of not only what people are looking to improve on, but also what companies are seeking in their staff acquisitions.

And it’s good news for Social Media Today readers: “As the marketing landscape rapidly evolves, so do the skillsets needed for success. Skills like Social Media Branding (No. 3) and Community Engagement (No. 7) showcase how companies are leaning on marketers to help their brand stand out in crowded markets and connect with consumers.”

SMT readers are well-versed on these elements, which, according to the research, should position social media marketers well to maximize their opportunities with in-demand skills.

The top marketing skill was performance analysis, including effective measurement of marketing activities, such as campaigns and events, “to understand what worked and what didn’t — using those insights to inform future strategies that achieve business goals.”

That, too, implies that SMT readers are well-placed. Meanwhile, AI literacy came in second on the list:

LinkedIn has published a range of sector-based skills lists for 2026, highlighting the top trends of note for each industry, as well as regional listings for the U.S., Europe, the U.K., India, Australia and more, to provide more specific guidance.

In addition to this, LinkedIn said it would also make LinkedIn Learning courses related to the highlighted skills available for free until March 23, so users can tap into these trends with immediate insight and development.

It could be a good opportunity for social media marketers to improve their understanding of the latest industry-specific trends, and enhance their candidacy based on what employers are seeking right now.