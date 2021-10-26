LinkedIn Engagement Continues to Grow, Ad Revenue Rising Amid Economic Recovery

LinkedIn continues to see ‘record levels’ of engagement, with user sessions up 19% in the most recent quarter, as reported by parent company Microsoft.

As you can see in this slide from Microsoft’s Q1 2022 earnings report, LinkedIn engagement once again grew, while the platform’s ad revenue also increased 42% YoY “driven by strong advertising demand and an improving job market”.

LinkedIn is well-placed to capitalize on the resurgence in business activity as the COVID vaccine roll-out continues. With more people seeking new jobs, and businesses looking to re-shape their processes, many to accommodate new approaches to hybrid participation, the platform will be a key connector, linking B2B organizations, in particular, to new opportunity.

LinkedIn has continued to thrive under Microsoft, which purchased the platform back in 2016 – though it has had a significant hiccup of late, with the app essentially forced out of China due to rising government regulation in the region.

At last count, LinkedIn was up to 774 million total members, but the loss of China will remove some 54 million from that stat.

Of course, as we’ve noted previously, ‘members’ and ‘active users’ are not the same thing, but the usage data does show that overall LinkedIn engagement continues to rise, even without a specific number on how many people, exactly, use the platform every month.

LinkedIn has continued to add new tools to help advertisers tap into rising audience engagement, including the option to boost posts with paid reach, long form posting tools for company pages, and a new Learning Hub to facilitate professional development.

LinkedIn’s also looking to tap into the rising interest in digital events, which will lessen somewhat as COVID restrictions ease, but LinkedIn still sees significant opportunity in hosting virtual functions on its platform, enabling brands to maximize reach and exposure through the app.

LinkedIn’s also seeking to tap into the creator economy, with its own creator tools and funding initiatives, designed to provide more incentive for thought leaders to maximize their LinkedIn presence.

Which seems like it would be less appealing, in general, than similar programs on more creative platforms like TikTok or Instagram, but many business professionals are also looking to establish their presence via LinkedIn, and the more good, engaging content that LinkedIn can add to its platform, the better.

Clearly, the numbers suggest that it’s on the right track, though how much of that is driven by LinkedIn posts and how much is driven by broader workforce trends is impossible to say.

Either way, some more usage data to consider in your LinkedIn marketing approach.