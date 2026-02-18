LinkedIn Launches New Campaign for Premium

LinkedIn is looking to make a bigger push on its Premium subscription packages this year, as it continues to build on its revenue options, and complement its ad business.

Its latest promotion for Premium highlights the benefits of the add-on package in helping people find jobs, by highlighting some of the reasons why people might want to move on from their current role.

LinkedIn’s new promotional series uses humor to appeal to job seekers, and get them to consider signing up. And with 50% of people looking for a new role in 2026, the target audience here is significant, which could help to get more people considering their options in the app.

LinkedIn Premium has seen a big uptake in interest of late, with the company now generating $2 billion per year from subscriptions alone. For comparison, Snapchat+ is now generating $1 billion per year in revenue, while X recently reported that X Premium is also now at a $1 billion per year run rate.

LinkedIn Premium is far outpacing these options, though Premium has also been in the market much longer, and has more direct benefits in terms of additional exposure for job seekers.

But even so, LinkedIn has seen significantly more interest in Premium of late.

LinkedIn’s subscriber growth has increased nearly 50% over the past two years, and it’s now looking to build on this, through additional artificial intelligence features, and new packages, like its recently announced All in One SMB offering, to expand interest.

It’s an interesting approach, with LinkedIn usually going for the more corporate, straight-laced messaging in its promotions. Maybe humor will be a better trigger to spark interest in Premium, or to just raise awareness of the benefits of its Premium tools for job seekers.

Either way, it’s an entertaining campaign, which could get more people coming to the app.