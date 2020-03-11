LinkedIn Launches Spotify Playlists for Career Development Processes

I mean, I don't really know what to say about this, but people have asked, so...

LinkedIn recently launched a new series of playlists on Spotify to soundtrack your professional development in various areas.

As you can see here, the playlists are split into different topics, including 'Women at Work', 'Never Give Up' and 'Refine and Focus' - which is for when you're polishing your LinkedIn profile.

Tap onto any playlist and you'll see the list of tracks that LinkedIn's team has chosen to align with that element.

So, cool, right? Now you don't even have to have any taste in music, or personal preferences, as LinkedIn's got you covered with inspirational setlists of commercial hits to keep you going in your career pursuits.

Seems necessary.

I don't know, maybe some people will get value out of the listings, but it does seem a little too much for me.

If it sounds like something you might be into, you can check out all LinkedIn's tracklists on Spotify.

I'm going to go listen to the 'Never Give Up set - oh, Wilson Phillips, cool.