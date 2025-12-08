LinkedIn Outlines New Ad Formats, Including AI Variants

LinkedIn has announced some new ad options designed to help marketers tap into the rising popularity of the platform, including “Reserved Ads” to maximize impact, ad personalization, and AI ad variants.

First off, on Reserved Ads. This new placement option will ensure that your ads (video, image or text) appear in the first ad slot on the LinkedIn feed on a given day or date range, “giving your message premium visibility and consistent delivery.”

Similar to first-view ads on other platforms, the format will enable you to get prime placement in the LinkedIn feed, which will help to maximize exposure, and boost brand awareness.

LinkedIn’s also rolling out enhanced ad personalization, which will automatically tailor your ad copy to individual members.

As you can see in this example, ad personalization will be able to incorporate LinkedIn profile info, including the viewer’s name, job title, industry, and company name, in order to better align your promotion to each specific viewer.

Which, personally, feels a little disingenuous, but LinkedIn clearly thinks that this is a value-add option that can increase response.

LinkedIn’s also rolling out AI ad variants, which will enable you to generate “fresh, on-brand creative” from your existing ad headline or intro.

As per LinkedIn:

“With a single click, you get multiple ready-to-use versions for inspiration that stay true to your brand voice and are easy to refine directly in Campaign Manager, helping you scale creative production and test your way to stronger performance.”

As with all AI-generated content, results will vary, but it could be another way to easily generate more copy options for your LinkedIn promotions.

Finally, LinkedIn has also previewed its coming “flexible ad creation” option, which will enable you to upload up to four images, four videos, and four copy variations, that LinkedIn’s system will then be able to automatically mix and match to optimize ad delivery.

“Our system then shifts budget towards the best-performing variants, improving performance without extra manual work.”

So, much like Meta’s Advantage+ tools, LinkedIn’s looking to add in more AI variations, in order to help broaden your ad reach and resonance through enhanced matching to each user in-stream.

These are some handy options, which are worth considering for your 2026 marketing approach, especially if LinkedIn is a key focus for your efforts.

And with over a billion members, and engagement continuing to rise, it might be worth giving LinkedIn a little more attention in your strategy.