LinkedIn Provides Personalized ‘Year in Review’ Summaries

Have you checked out your “Year in Review” on LinkedIn yet?

Currently being rolled out to all users, LinkedIn’s Year in Review provides an overview of your activity in the app throughout the year, giving you a fun breakdown of how active you were in building your LinkedIn presence.

You can access your own LinkedIn year in review by searching for “LinkedIn Year in Review” in the app, or tapping on the notification in-stream.

LinkedIn’s Year in Review gives you a personalized overview of your activity in the app throughout the year, including how many connections you’ve made and followers you’ve gained, where those connections work (and how many have changed jobs), how many posts and comments you made, certifications and skills added, when you joined the platform, and more.

It also gives you a summary overview of what time of day you’re most active in the app.

LinkedIn’s Year in Review also shows you who you engaged with most, so you know who your key connection is, while your summary may also include a reminder of who your first connection was when you created your LinkedIn profile.

Which may be helpful, maybe not, while LinkedIn has also added a character summary, which aims to encapsulate who you are, based on your LinkedIn activity.

The activation is a fun summary of your LinkedIn engagement, which could serve as a reminder to step up your game next year, or a reinforcement of your on-platform efforts.

It’s a good-looking, engaging summary, though it probably doesn’t add much in terms of contextual insight, but it does give you a handy overview of your LinkedIn use.

I mean, what would really be helpful is a count of how many times each specific profile visitor returned to your profile throughout the year, or any additional notes on who’s creeping on your page. That might be more revealing, while LinkedIn could also give you info on which LinkedIn Learning courses are popular among those in your industry.

Maybe that would add something more practical here, but it’s a fun activation either way.

LinkedIn’s Year in Review summaries are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.