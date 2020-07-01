LinkedIn Publishes New Data on How Marketers are Dealing with the Impacts of COVID-19 [Infographic]

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed almost everything about how we go about our day-to-day lives, at least in some way. That's also made it difficult for marketers to understand how they should be communicating, or even if they should, as the ongoing human impacts outweigh the importance of business messaging and maximizing performance through your campaigns.

But many businesses that are still able to operate need to maximize their revenue. The economic impacts of the pandemic will be felt for some years, but those impacts can be lessened by businesses continuing to function, as best they can, within these trying conditions.

It's challenging, for sure, and it's hard to know what you should say. So how are businesses dealing with such, and facing up to this new reality?

That's what LinkedIn sought to find out with its latest research report - teaming up with Vision Critical, LinkedIn surveyed 450 marketers over the first week of May in order to get a better understanding of how the pandemic is impacting them, and how they’re responding.

There are some interesting insights in the graphic below, covering the most impacted marketing elements, where budgets are shifting, and what types of content brands are now focused on.

It could help you formulate a more effective strategy - you can read LinkedIn's full report here or check out the infographic below.