LinkedIn Publishes New Report on Recruitment Trends

LinkedIn has published a new report on the latest trends in recruiting, based on a series of interviews with a range of HR professionals, along with LinkedIn user data, which highlights key shifts and changes, as per LinkedIn profiles and job listings.

The full, 29-page global report covers overall recruitment trends, while there are also regional reports which hone in on specific markets for closer analysis.

You can download all the different variations of the report here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights.

The report looks at five key elements of the recruiting process:

The role of recruiting

The impacts of economic uncertainty

Employer branding

Skills-first hiring

Internal mobility and upskilling

These are the key areas where LinkedIn’s data shows the biggest shifts, with the pandemic, in particular, changing the way many people look at their work, and what they want out of their careers.

Each section provides a series of predictions for that element, and how the recruiting landscape is changing.

Which is particularly relevant in regards to flexible work – though that’s still not the key focus for candidates.

There are also notes on LinkedIn usage trends, and how recruiters are searching for candidates in the app.

There are also overviews of how new technology, like generative AI, will impact recruiting, along with trend notes on learning, upskilling, and how employers and candidates vary in their perspective of each.

Most of this, of course, is very industry-specific, so not overly indicative of LinkedIn usage trends or shifts, but there are some valuable data points as to how people are changing their LinkedIn behaviors in line with the latest tools, features and trends, within their respective industries.

If you’re a HR pro, it’s definitely worth a look, while if you’re looking to get a better understanding of how people are using LinkedIn, there are also some valuable notes to consider.

You can download LinkedIn’s full Future of Recruiting report here.