LinkedIn Rolls Out Sponsored Newsletters

LinkedIn’s expanding its sponsored articles ad option to sponsored newsletters as well, providing another way for brands to generate leads from their LinkedIn content.

And with LinkedIn newsletters seeing significant growth in the app, it could be a valuable consideration to help get your branding in front of more people within your sector.

LinkedIn launched sponsored articles back in January, which enables brands to both promote and gate their posted content in the app.

Sponsored newsletters are essentially the same thing, with newsletters created by a company page also able to be boosted in order to attract more sign-ups.