 Skip to main content
site logo

LinkedIn Shares New Insights into the Brand Benefits of Adopting Sustainability Best Practices [Infographic]

Published April 22, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Today is Earth Day, and LinkedIn’s marking the event with a new overview of the brand benefits of adopting sustainability practices, and how that can improve perception and response among LinkedIn users.

In the below infographic, LinkedIn outlines how community expectation is changing around brands shifting into line with sustainability best practices, along with rising engagement trends around key topics.

Among the key takeaways:

  • Purchase decisions are increasingly being influenced by brands' actions in sustainability  
  • Sustainability is a hot topic on LinkedIn, with engagements continuing to grow
  • Companies that post about sustainability are increasing their audience in the app

So aside from being better for the world, it’s also better for your company to adopt greener processes.

Check out the full infographic below.

LinkedIn sustainability trends

– Andrew Hutchinson @

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
This is the creator house worth following at Coachella 2022
From Humanz
April 15, 2022
SimplicityDX Publishes 2022 State of Social Commerce Impact Study
From SimplicityDX
April 20, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.