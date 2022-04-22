LinkedIn Shares New Insights into the Brand Benefits of Adopting Sustainability Best Practices [Infographic]

Today is Earth Day, and LinkedIn’s marking the event with a new overview of the brand benefits of adopting sustainability practices, and how that can improve perception and response among LinkedIn users.

In the below infographic, LinkedIn outlines how community expectation is changing around brands shifting into line with sustainability best practices, along with rising engagement trends around key topics.

Among the key takeaways:

Purchase decisions are increasingly being influenced by brands' actions in sustainability

Sustainability is a hot topic on LinkedIn, with engagements continuing to grow

Companies that post about sustainability are increasing their audience in the app

So aside from being better for the world, it’s also better for your company to adopt greener processes.

Check out the full infographic below.