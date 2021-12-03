site logo

LinkedIn Shares New Insights into the Gen Z Audience on the Platform [Infographic]

Published Dec. 3, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

As you’ve no doubt read many times, Gen Z is increasingly becoming a critical market for all businesses, and will soon be the largest generation of consumers around the world.

Which, of course, makes sense. That’s essentially how time works – as younger people grow up, and become adults and employees, and therefore become a larger focus for businesses in every way.

That’s not really a revelation, but it is worth noting the interests and consumption behaviors of Gen Z, and the factors that can influence their actions, in regards to marketing outreach.

Which is what this new overview from LinkedIn provides. LinkedIn has analyzed data from the 78 million Gen Z members on its platform to look at how they engage, how they spend, why they purchase from different companies, and more.

You can check out LinkedIn’s full report here, or take a look at the infographic overview below.

LinkedIn Gen Z infographic
LinkedIn Gen Z infographic

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Fastreel Video Editor: An Online Tool for Creating Great Content
From Movavi Software Inc
November 25, 2021

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
© 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.