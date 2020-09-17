LinkedIn Shares New List of Retargeting Best Practices and Tips [Infographic]

Retargeting is a key digital marketing tactic, enabling you to re-engage interested consumers by prompting them with reminders to ensure that your brand and offers remain front of mind.

And there's a key reason why this is effective - according to LinkedIn

"92% of first-time website visitors aren't planning to make a purchase. Because of this, retargeting is a must for B2B marketers who want to optimize their efforts and ad spend."

To help with this, LinkedIn offers a range of retargeting options within its ad tools, which can help you track visitor activity and connect with them on the professional social network.

This week, LinkedIn has published a new guide to its various options on this front - the infographic below covers all the key elements of LinkedIn's re-engagement options, which could prove critical in your LinkedIn marketing approach.