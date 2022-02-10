site logo

LinkedIn Shares New Overview of its Audience in Singapore [Infographic]

Feb. 10, 2022
Here’s a handy one-sheeter, which LinkedIn should consider providing for all regions.

As you can see below, LinkedIn has published a new overview of its audience in Singapore, where LinkedIn currently has over 3 million members. Which is not one of the platform’s biggest user markets, not by a long shot, but it is interesting to see the level of granular detail that LinkedIn’s able to provide, in terms of region-specific demographics, which could help in mapping our your strategic approach to reaching the right audience in the app.

So if you’re marketing to Singapore, this is great, and again, it would be interesting to see similar overviews for other regions. We’ll try and chase LinkedIn up on that, and see if these are available, but till then, take a look at the Singapore usage infographic below.

Singapore on LinkedIn infographic

