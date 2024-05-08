LinkedIn Shares Tips to Help Marketers Maximize Campaign Performance [Infographic]

LinkedIn has provided a new overview of key tips to help B2B marketers maximize their campaigns, via AI, attribution and measurement.

The notes are based on evolving marketing tools and approaches, including improved automation for campaign targeting and refinement, and shifts in the data privacy landscape. With the deprecation of cookie tracking, markers will need to update their measurement approach, and within that, there are also opportunities to re-think your other strategies as well, in alignment with advancing tools.

These are some helpful pointers, and there is clearly a case to be made for undertaking a more significant shift away from traditional elements.

Maybe it’s time to test out automated targeting and optimization, as well as other systematic improvements.

You can read LinkedIn’s full overview here.