 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

LinkedIn Shares Video Ad Tips [Infographic]

Published Dec. 16, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Are you using video within your LinkedIn marketing campaigns?

You should be. Video posts on LinkedIn get 20x more shares than other post types, while they also see 3x higher overall engagement. Video ads also, according to LinkedIn, see 47% higher click-through rate.

These are just some of the stats included in this new overview of LinkedIn video ads, and how marketers can use them to best advantage.

Aside from engagement data, LinkedIn’s guide also includes notes on how to create a LinkedIn video ad campaign, best practice tips, and more.

A simple, handy guide, which could help in your 2026 planning.

You can check out LinkedIn’s full video ad tips here.

LinkedIn video ads infographic
LinkedIn video ads infographic

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Sociallyin Earns Top Rankings Across Influencer Marketing, Social Media, Video Production, and…
From Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency
December 04, 2025
Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency logo
Willow becomes the first Social Media Management Solution to enable native LinkedIn person tag…
From Willow
December 01, 2025
Willow logo
Instagram Reels Decline, YouTube Views Increase, Competition Surges on LinkedIn: Key Trends fr…
From Metricool
December 10, 2025
Metricool logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Social Marketing
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.