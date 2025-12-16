LinkedIn Shares Video Ad Tips [Infographic]

Listen to the article 1 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Are you using video within your LinkedIn marketing campaigns?

You should be. Video posts on LinkedIn get 20x more shares than other post types, while they also see 3x higher overall engagement. Video ads also, according to LinkedIn, see 47% higher click-through rate.

These are just some of the stats included in this new overview of LinkedIn video ads, and how marketers can use them to best advantage.

Aside from engagement data, LinkedIn’s guide also includes notes on how to create a LinkedIn video ad campaign, best practice tips, and more.

A simple, handy guide, which could help in your 2026 planning.

You can check out LinkedIn’s full video ad tips here.