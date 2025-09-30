 Skip to main content
LinkedIn Renames Ad Campaign Elements

Published Sept. 30, 2025
A quick reminder from LinkedIn: Some of your LinkedIn Campaign Manager elements are being renamed, which could cause confusion if you’re not aware of what’s happening.

LinkedIn recently announced that it’s updating the names of a couple of elements in Campaign Manager, in order to bring them more into line with general ad industry conventions.

As explained by LinkedIn:

To improve clarity across Campaign Manager, we’re updating the naming of entities within the campaign hierarchy. This hierarchy, also known as the ad campaign structure, defines how campaigns are organized and managed.”

So, starting next month, LinkedIn is making the following changes:

LinkedIn ad campaign elements

So, for clarity, what’s traditionally been called a “Campaign Group” for LinkedIn ads will now just be labeled “Campaign,” while your “Campaigns” will now be referred to as “Ad sets.”

I’ve re-labeled this overview of LinkedIn’s ad structure to clarify the change:

LinkedIn ad campaign elements

As LinkedIn explains:

“These updates align with industry-standard naming used in other ad management platforms, making it easier for new advertisers to get started. This also simplifies workflows and navigation, helping you manage campaigns more intuitively and enabling new features to perform at their full potential.”

So a relatively small change, with no functional impact. But if you go looking at your LinkedIn ad set up, and you’re suddenly hit with a few confusing references, this would be why.

The updated structure is a more simple, straightforward approach, which will be more familiar for more marketers. But for those who’ve spent most of their time on LinkedIn, and have a dedicated, habitual approaches in how they go about their LinkedIn campaigns, this is important to note.

If you know any LinkedIn marketers, it could be worth passing this on. 

Filed Under: LinkedIn

Latest in LinkedIn
