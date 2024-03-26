LinkedIn’s Rolling Out Company Page Messaging to All Brands

After initially launching the functionality with some company pages last June, LinkedIn has confirmed that Pages Messaging is being rolled out to all businesses from this week.

As you can see in this example, Pages Messaging adds a “Message” button to your company profile in the app, enabling visitors to more easily get in contact with your business.

Company page messaging is enabled (or disabled) via your inbox settings, with admins able to see messages to pages in addition to their personal inbox.

Admins can also assign different conversation topics to sort these messages, making them easier to manage.

As noted, LinkedIn first started rolling out company page messaging last year, but it’s still not available to many brands. That’ll change with this new roll-out, which provides another consideration for connection in the professional social app.

And that’s not all.

In addition to its direct in-app messaging expansion, LinkedIn’s also partnering with various third party platforms to facilitate company messaging via social management tools.

As per LinkedIn:

“We’re excited to announce the first six API integrations, with Bird CRM, Brandwatch, Hootsuite, Oktopost, Sprinklr, and Zoho. Integrating with one of these partner solutions for messaging capabilities will help bolster admins who may already be using one of these platforms. Admins can now manage their messaging at scale through specialized solutions with an API integration with one of these partners.”

Given the rising use of DMs as a connection tool, it makes sense for LinkedIn to provide more ways for users to connect with opportunities via private message, while also giving brands more capacity to facilitate such with their in-app presence.

Indeed, as time goes on, the “social” elements of social media are all moving into private chats, and as that becomes a more habitual behavior, providing more ways to facilitate such seems like a logical approach.

You can read more about LinkedIn’s Company Page messaging options here.