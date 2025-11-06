Meta Highlights Content Created via Meta AI Glasses in its Apps

Given its massive reach, and the capacity to showcase its next-level products, this seems like a logical expansion for Meta.

This week, Meta has started to highlight Reels created via Meta Ray Ban glasses within its apps, with dedicated panels of videos presented to users in-stream.

As you can see in this example, posted by social marketing expert Lindsey Gamble, Meta’s now looking to promote its latest AI glasses by highlighting content created via the device in its apps.

Which, as noted, makes a lot of sense.

In my 2026 predictions post, I noted that this was a key opportunity for the company:

“With a growing range of video content being captured through these devices, Meta now has an expanding library of content to showcase such. Expect to see Stories captures through glasses appear with a different colored ring, and expect to see new glasses watermarks on video thumbnails too, as Meta seeks more ways to essentially advertise its devices through this material.”

This isn’t quite that, but it’s the same concept, giving content captured through Meta’s AI glasses dedicated focus, in order to showcase the product, while also feeding more video content into its apps.

On a related front, Meta’s also running a similar in-feed shelf for videos created in Vibes, its generative AI video feed.

I don’t think Vibes has the same value, and I don’t really see why Meta wants to encourage posting of entirely generated video clips, within apps that are based on human connection.

But video content is driving all the engagement gains in its apps, and as such, more video, even if it's AI slop, means more content to help keep people scrolling.

The Meta AI promotion could be a valuable promotion, however, for the utility of its video capture capacity, and the usefulness of its various options in the device. And as its AR glasses come in, this could also help to showcase all new experiences, and I do think that, eventually, Meta will make content captured via its glasses an even bigger, more specific focus in its apps.

I mean, you’ve got the content coming in, and each clip is essentially an ad for your product. Why wouldn’t you look to showcase that if you could?

And depending on how it works, that could also present new opportunities for reach, via glasses-captured content that promotes your business.