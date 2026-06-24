Meta brings back Facebook Creator Studio

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Meta is bringing Facebook Creator Studio back from the dead, as the company continues to look for more ways to enhance its appeal to creative talent.

The new Facebook Creator Studio has been redesigned as an artificial intelligence -powered companion, Meta said. The platform is now focused on driving efficiency and highlighting opportunities in order to help guide creators in building their presence.

As explained by Meta: “We’ve heard you: Facebook creators miss having a dedicated space where they can easily focus on what matters most. Now, we’re reintroducing Facebook Creator Studio — this time as an AI-powered app that shows you exactly what to do next to succeed on Facebook, allowing you to meet your goals faster and with less effort.”

A central focus of Meta’s updated Creator Studio will be its recently launched AI Creator Assistant, which is an always-on chatbot that creators can pose questions to in order to get specific advice related to their content.

The system will also be able to share personalized notes on performance, track progress towards goals and provide inspiration based on what’s working across its apps.

The additional insights, based on each creators’ specific performance data, could provide valuable guidance. However, some other elements of the updated Creator Studio could be less valuable, depending on how they’re used.

For example, Meta added new AI-powered comment reply recommendations, which creators can implement by tapping “draft replies.”

Meta said this new option will “instantly draft replies in your voice — saving you time, while remaining authentic and deepening the connections that enable you to grow and monetize.”

Though how authentic AI-generated replies can actually be is another question entirely, and outsourcing community engagement to Meta’s AI bots feels like a step too far.

That's not to say this is all bad, as there could be value in reply automation for creators who see a lot of comments. But fan connection is a key value of social media, and outsourcing that to bots feels like it could be a step in the wrong direction if used at sale like this.

The return of Creator Studio comes after Meta announced the shutdown of its initial Creator Studio platform in January 2023. At the time, the company advised creators to switch to its Business Suite instead, as it sought to integrate more management functions into a single platform.

But now, as it looks to boost its appeal to creators, Meta is trying to find more ways to improve its creator-specific outreach. Meanwhile, the reintroduction of Creator Studio will also enable the company to put more focus on creator-aligned tools and updates, particularly around monetization and brand partnerships.

In December, Meta announced an update to its Partnership Ads Hub. That update was designed to facilitate more affiliate marketing opportunities. The company also launched creator-specific AI tools in order to help creators capitalize on their in-app presence.

The return of Facebook Creator Studio is another step in the platform’s broader outreach to key creative talent, as Meta works to keep its top users posting to its apps in order to maximize user engagement.