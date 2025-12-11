Meta Expands Creator Partnership Opportunities for Brands

Meta has announced some updated options to help brands initiate partnership ads, including improved insights into potential partnership opportunities, more data on the performance of partner campaigns, an all-new Partnership Ads API, and more.

First off, Meta’s making it easier to uncover potential partnership opportunities within its Partnership Ads Hub (in Ads Manager), with the listing now set to include Instagram content related to your brand, as well as affiliate opportunities.

As you can see in this example, the listings in the Partnership Ads Hub will now include both Facebook and IG content in a single list, so you can quickly go through all of your pending opportunities.

As explained by Meta:

“Advertisers will now see content from creators that tag or mention their brand in the Hub, speeding up the process for identifying brand-authentic creator content. Advertisers can also now review a creator’s content performance, including Views, Interactions, Likes, Comments, Shares, and Saves, directly within the Partnership Ads Hub.”

That’ll make it easier to find opportunities for potential promotions, and action them directly from the Hub tools.

It’s a more centralized, organized approach to your content promotions, which will make it easier to activate and manage relevant posts.

Meta’s also launching a new Facebook Partnership Ads API, which will expand your opportunities to find branded content opportunities.

This is in addition to Meta’s existing Creator Discovery API, which it rolled out earlier this year, with the new Facebook iteration providing expanded access to creator content.

API options are a more technical addition, largely focused on agency use, but they’re another means to reveal potential opportunities for creator-led promotions.

Meta’s also expanding the scope for creator discovery, by including Professional Mode profiles in the listings for potential creator partnerships.

Meta’s Professional Mode adds business page-like functionality to personal profiles, making it easier for creators to monetize their Facebook content. It’s gone through a few iterations, but Meta says that many creators are now driving success through the option, enabling them to build a business around their FB presence.

And now, these creators will also be listed within its Partnership Ads listings, expanding the pool of creators that you can partner with.

So, essentially, this will showcase creators, in addition to identified post-level opportunities, giving you more opportunities to reach out and establish brand promotion deals.

Finally, Meta’s also updating its content permissions:

“Creators now have an easier way to tag a partner when creating branded content, and they can proactively share an ad code with an advertiser for partnership ad permissions. They can also share ad codes when using existing or creating new user-generated content, even when the brand isn’t tagged in the post. This shifts the process from advertisers having to secure permissions to creators easily providing them, accelerating speed to launch.”

The addition will streamline the permissions process, ensuring that everything is locked away and secured when arranging creator deals.

These are some good updates, which will make it easier to activate creator-led campaigns, and tap into the potential reach and resonance of creator messaging to boost brand awareness and affinity.

And with partnership ads generating 19% lower CPAs, and 13% higher click-through rates, on average, than regular ads, it’s an element that’s definitely worth considering.

You can read more about Meta’s latest creator partnership updates here.