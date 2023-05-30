Meta Shares New Insights into Video Ad Performance [Infographic]

Meta has published a new study which looks at the short and long-term effectiveness of Meta ad campaigns, with a specific focus on the impact of its video formats, including Reels.

The study, conducted in partnership with Nielsen, looked at 12 CPG brands in the APAC region over a three year period, in order determine how Meta ads have helped each business grow and maximize their ad spend.

Among the key findings:

Meta ads generated a 30% return on ad spend than TV ad campaigns.

Meta videos deliver the highest return on ad spend, with Reels and short video clips seeing the best performance.

Videos shorter than 15 seconds performed best for promotions.

There are some interesting notes within the dataset. You can check out the summary infographic below, or read the full study insights here.