 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Meta Shares New Insights into Video Ad Performance [Infographic]

Published May 30, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Meta has published a new study which looks at the short and long-term effectiveness of Meta ad campaigns, with a specific focus on the impact of its video formats, including Reels.

The study, conducted in partnership with Nielsen, looked at 12 CPG brands in the APAC region over a three year period, in order determine how Meta ads have helped each business grow and maximize their ad spend.

Among the key findings:

  • Meta ads generated a 30% return on ad spend than TV ad campaigns.
  • Meta videos deliver the highest return on ad spend, with Reels and short video clips seeing the best performance.
  • Videos shorter than 15 seconds performed best for promotions.

There are some interesting notes within the dataset. You can check out the summary infographic below, or read the full study insights here.

Meta video ads study

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Beyond Likes: Measuring the ROI of Influencer Marketing
From Connect Management
May 31, 2023
Online App That Allows to See What Someone Likes on Instagram – Snoopreport Activity Tracker
From Snoopreport
May 15, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell