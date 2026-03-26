Meta introduces new ad and discovery options at IAB NewFronts

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Meta announced some interesting new ad display options at its annual IAB Newfronts event, including placement options to align with Reels trends, improved creator partnership discovery and new artificial intelligence creative tools.

First, Meta announced that it’s expanding Reels trending ads with new content lineups aligned with major events, including Fashion Week, F1, Black Friday and NFL games.

Reels trending ads, which Meta expanded to more advertisers in September, enable marketers to place their ads alongside popular Reels content.

This new option will add more event-aligned promotions to the mix and expand tie-in opportunities amid higher traffic periods. Meta is also adding new trending content categories, including TV & Movies, Travel, Business and Finance & Investments.

Meta is also adding more discovery tools to its Creator Marketplace in order to help advertisers to find relevant creators to partner with for promotions.

The updated audience filtering tools will provide more parameters to help social media marketers hone in on the right creators to partner with, based on primary audience demographics.

Meta said there are now more than 1.5 million discoverable creators on Instagram's creator marketplace, making it the best place for businesses to discover and evaluate creators for partnership ads campaigns.

Along a similar line, Meta also updated its Partnership Ads Hub with expanded insights and a redesigned layout in order to better facilitate discovery.

Meta is also integrating more AI tools, including an AI-generated voiceover option that allows marketers to get more out of their existing assets.

Meta is also testing UGC-style videos with AI avatars as another presentation option for products. Based on the many AI-generated video examples, this could produce some interesting results.

In addition, Meta also announced new generative AI translation features, including video voiceover and overlay translation into different languages.

Meta is also testing automated video generation from catalog listings. This feature will use AI to generate product videos at scale using the advertiser's existing visual assets.

Finally, Meta is testing updated catalog product video designs on Instagram Reels that will adapt based on the available creative assets. “This means Meta’s ads system will select the best video layout for each product,” Meta said.

These are some interesting options that will provide more ways to reach the right audience in Meta’s apps with expanded visual presentation options and improved targeting.