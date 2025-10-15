Meta Shares Holiday Marketing Tips

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Have you planned out your holiday content calendar as yet?

This might help. Meta has published an updated Festive Season Guide, which includes a range of data-backed tips and pointers on how to maximize Meta’s various ad and content options throughout the end-of-year period.

You can download the full 10-page guide here, but in this post, we’ll look at some of the key notes.

The guide first looks at how people use Meta’s apps (primarily Facebook and Instagram, though maybe Threads as well) to plan for holiday purchases.

The guide then looks at the various strategic and planning tools at your disposal, including Meta’s Conversions API, catalog management, leads ads, and A/B testing tools.

Meta also highlights its keys to success, which, you’ll note, includes its Meta Verified subscription package.

Meta’s gradually evolving its business subscription offering, which it launched in the wake of X pushing more users towards subscriptions. It still feels like paying for “verification” erodes the value of what that checkmark actually represents, but Meta’s “Verified for Business” offerings do include a range of elements that can assist in effective brand promotion, and maximizing your reach in its apps.

The guide also includes a full overview of Meta’s AI-powered Advantage+ ad options, along with Reels creation tips.

Which could be worth noting. Reels is now the biggest driver of engagement across both Facebook and IG, and in line with user demand, Meta continues to push more Reels content towards users, which could mean that adopting Reels will help to maximize your reach.

The guide also includes Reels inspiration and tips, along with engagement stats leading into the end-of-year period.

These are some handy notes, which could help to inform your strategy, and ensure that you’re maximizing your opportunities across the most used social platforms in the world.

Well, at least in terms of total users. Both Facebook and Instagram now have over 3 billion users, though I’d hazard a guess that some demographics are now spending a lot more time, on average, scrolling through their TikTok feeds instead.

But for maximum potential reach, Meta’s apps remain king, and it could be worth factoring these elements into your planning.

You can download Meta’s full Festive Season Guide for 2025 here.