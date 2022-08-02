Meta Launches New ‘Advertiser Success Center’ to Help Marketers Maximize their Ad Approaches

As we move closer to the holidays, Meta has launched a new ad education platform, to help ensure that brands are able to make the most of their Facebook and Instagram promotions heading into the end of year push.

Meta’s new ‘Advertiser Success Center’ mini-site includes dedicated sections on all of Meta’s various ad tools and options, highlighting a range of tips, as well as links to further reading and resources to up your game.

Most of the info presented here is not new, as such, but it’s been grouped together within each section, making it easier to navigate to the most relevant info for your needs.

Follow the tab links and you'll be taken through to more specific info sections on each element, including practical notes on how to improve your approach.

The Advertiser Success Center also includes links to Facebook Blueprint courses to further boost your knowledge, as well as Help center articles and links, which will ensure that you’re able to maximize your campaign knowledge.

And Meta really wants you to spend more money, with its ad business currently reeling from the impacts of Apple’s ATT update and the invasion of Ukraine. Both have had varying levels of impact, which look set to be a concern for Meta moving forward - and while it is still on track to bring in more than $100 billion in ad revenue this year, it needs that growth to fund its future Metaverse plans, while also meeting investor expectations.

Maybe, if it can improve marketers’ knowledge about ad targeting and approaches, that will help them generate better results, which will then bring more ad spend through continued investment and positive word of mouth.

As such, this could be an important initiative - and if you are looking to utilize Facebook and Instagram ads, it may well be worth a look.

You can check out Meta’s Advertiser Success Center mini-site here.