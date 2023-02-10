 Skip to main content
Meta Outlines its Various Measures to Protect Teen Users [Infographic]

Published Feb. 10, 2023
Okay, this might not be the most exciting infographic list that we’ve ever published, but there’s a heap of important into here, which could help to keep your kids safe online.

This week, as part of Safer Internet Day, Meta published this overview of its various tools and processes designed to protect teen users in its apps.

Meta’s made a lot of progress on this front, and continues to develop newer initiatives, like improved age detection and customizable user experiences.

And while it’s almost impossible to safeguard your kids against every potential danger online, there are resources that you can use to educate, inform, and ideally, protect your youngsters as they spend more time on the web.

Worth checking out – you can get more info on these tools and functions here.

