 Skip to main content
site logo

Meta Publishes New Guide on Landing Page Best Practices

Published April 26, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Getting users to click on your promotion is one thing, but how you get them to take the next action is the real key to conversion, and in this respect, your landing pages play a critical role, and you need to get them right in order to maximize your opportunities.

So how do you ensure that you’re getting the most out of your landing page efforts, and aligning with prospective customer expectations when they do take that first step?

That’s what the latest guide from Meta is all about, with Meta’s Consumer Growth Consulting team partnering with Branding Brand to analyze 500 landing page experiences to glean key insight into what works, what doesn’t, and what makes people more inclined to continue along the purchase funnel.

Though Meta calls them ‘destination pages’:

“As Meta and user experience experts at Branding Brand conducted research and began classifying the different types, we determined that it was much more accurate to broadly refer to these as “destination pages,” since landing pages are just one type.

So any reference in the report to ‘destination page’ means ‘landing page’ in more common context.

The 33-page guide includes a range of valuable insights and notes, including key pain points and how to fix them:

Meta landing page guide

Meta notes that the three key elements that landing pages need to deliver on are ‘Speed’, ‘Answers to common questions’ and ‘Mobile-friendly interfaces’, with a range of insights and tips on how to address each within your approach.

The guide then explores ‘The Three C’s’ of landing page effectiveness.

Meta landing page guide

Each element includes an in-depth breakdown, along with examples and notes on how you can update your approach in line with user requirements.

Meta landing page guide

There’s also a handy checklist element at the end of the guide, which provides pointers on how to improve each element in line with Meta’s findings.

Meta landing page guide

This is a really valuable overview, with a range of important notes and elements to keep in mind, with actionable notes like this to help improve your efforts.

Meta landing page guide

Some of the tips may seem obvious, but others you may not have considered, and it’s worth taking the time to read through the recommendations to ensure that you’re maximizing your opportunities with your landing – or ‘destination’ page – results.

Worth a look for all digital marketing pros.

You can download Meta’s full ‘Stick the landing’ landing page optimization guide here.

– Andrew Hutchinson @

Editors' pick

  • Image attribution tooltip
    Win McNamee/Getty Images via Getty Images

    Elon Musk Buys Twitter – So What Now?

    Elon Musk will soon take over as the sole owner of Twitter - and big changes could be in store for the app.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 25, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Sotrender Study Reveals Majority of Social Media Ads Reach Only 5% of Their Target Audience
From Sotrender
April 27, 2022
SimplicityDX Publishes 2022 State of Social Commerce Impact Study
From SimplicityDX
April 20, 2022
This is the creator house worth following at Coachella 2022
From Humanz
April 15, 2022
Read next
  • Image attribution tooltip
    Win McNamee/Getty Images via Getty Images

    Elon Musk Buys Twitter – So What Now?

    Elon Musk will soon take over as the sole owner of Twitter - and big changes could be in store for the app.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 25, 2022
Latest in Content Marketing
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.