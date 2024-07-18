Meta Publishes New Holiday Marketing Playbook

Looking to maximize your social media marketing efforts this holiday season?

This will help. Meta has published a new guide to holiday marketing, which includes a heap of tips and pointers to put you on the right track with your planning, with a specific focus on Reels ads and its advancing AI tools.

You can download the 19-page guide for yourself here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes.

Meta’s holiday playbook focuses on four key elements in your marketing process:

The guide explores each of these elements in detail, with dedicated sections breaking down key tips.

The playbook includes notes on all of Meta’s ad options, but as noted, the real focus of this new overview is its advancing AI creation and targeting tools, both of which get specific explainers.

There’s also an overview of key dates to keep in mind:

And tips for Reels as well, another growth element for the app:

It’s a good guide, which covers a heap of critical considerations, and summarizes Meta’s top innovations from the past year.

Of which there’s been a heap. Meta’s doubling down on gen AI, and it now has various AI tools for advertisers, which could help to optimize your creation and targeting.

All of them are showcased in this new overview.

If you’re planning to use Facebook or Instagram ads this holiday season, which you probably are, it’s definitely worth downloading the guide and taking a look.

You can download Meta’s “Holiday Performance Playbook” here.