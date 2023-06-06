Meta Shares New Tips to Maximize Ad Campaign Performance

As Meta continues to evolve its ad systems, in order to mitigate rising restrictions on user data, that’s also informing new best practices to ensure that you’re getting the most out of your campaigns.

A key approach on this front is Meta’s ‘Performance 5’ framework, data-backed tactics that Meta has developed to align with the latest systematic shifts, which utilize the latest tools in your arsenal to optimize performance.

Today, Meta has shared some new tips on this front, practical steps that you can take with your campaigns, in line with this approach.

You can read Meta’s full Performance 5 tips here, but here’s a summary of the key points.

1. Simplify your account

Meta says that account simplification is the foundational element of the Performance 5 approach, as this streamlines the ad learning phase.

As per Meta:

“When an advertiser starts an ad campaign on our platform, the campaign goes through a learning phase where our delivery system explores which audiences and placements are best for your ad. And as we continue to invest in AI to help advertisers see increased performance of their ads investment, account simplification becomes critical so that the recommendations our AI proposes continues to improve with a larger set of inputs.”

Meta says that by using a more simplified ad structure, that ensures that its system is able to better identify performance trends, which will maximize results.

2. Utilize automation tools

Meta’s evolving automation tools, via its Advantage+ suite, utilize Meta’s AI systems to target your ads, based on algorithmically identified trends and response.

Many advertisers have been seeing improved response through Meta’s automation tools, and by tapping into the same, that ensures that Meta’s systems are getting more capacity to display your ads to identified audiences, while also improving overall learning and development of its AI systems.

3. Differentiate your creative

Variation is also important, with Meta recommending that advertisers create different iterations of their creative elements to deliver more relevant messages to specific audiences.

“By constantly developing and refining their ad creative, marketers can use creative as a new approach to targeting with distinct messages that resonate with different customer needs or interests.”

Meta says that advertisers should diversify their ads by concept, message, and visuals, while also considering different ad types to maximize reach and resonance.

4. Use the Conversions API

Meta also recommends that advertisers use its Conversions API to augment their on-platform campaigns with their own data.

“By using the Conversions API businesses can create a direct connection between their marketing data and Meta to improve campaign performance and measurement. In addition to implementing the Conversions API we recommend that marketers maintain high quality event matching to ensure that they can identify Meta accounts that complete an action.”

In other words, while there’s less data being fed into Meta’s system, you should be utilizing the data that you do have, and the Conversions API is a key bridge on this front.

5. Utilize Conversion Lift measurement

Finally, Meta recommends that advertisers use Conversion Lift to measure performance.

“We recommend that businesses use Conversion Lift to measure the incremental impact of ads, marketing mix modeling to quantify the value of your results, and A/B testing to compare the efficacy of different strategies.”

So, use comparative data tools to get a better idea of relative ad performance, and optimize from there.

These are some good tips, which align with Meta’s evolving automation tools and approaches, and should ensure better performance by utilizing the tools and processes that Meta has built specifically for this purpose.

Basically, Meta has less insight to go on, and these processes maximize the inputs that it does have, while also tapping into its improving automation processes, which will maximize your campaigns.

You can read all of Meta’s Performance 5 tips here.