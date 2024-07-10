Meta Shares Tips on How to Avoid Paying Apple Fees on Ads [Infographic]

With Apple’s 30% service fee now extending to all ads purchased in Meta’s main apps on iOS, Meta’s keen to help advertisers avoid paying the extra charges, and has implemented a range of options to make it easy to side-step Apple’s additional fees.

And if you’ve ever boosted a post on Facebook or IG, you’ll want to take note.

Meta recently outlined its updated process in more detail, but this week, it’s also provided a simplified overview of how to avoid Apple’s additional charges when boosting posts.

It’s a handy a reminder, and a quick overview that you may want to keep handy, at least till you change your habits in purchasing ads.