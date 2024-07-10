 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Meta Shares Tips on How to Avoid Paying Apple Fees on Ads [Infographic]

Published July 10, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

With Apple’s 30% service fee now extending to all ads purchased in Meta’s main apps on iOS, Meta’s keen to help advertisers avoid paying the extra charges, and has implemented a range of options to make it easy to side-step Apple’s additional fees.

And if you’ve ever boosted a post on Facebook or IG, you’ll want to take note.

Meta recently outlined its updated process in more detail, but this week, it’s also provided a simplified overview of how to avoid Apple’s additional charges when boosting posts.

It’s a handy a reminder, and a quick overview that you may want to keep handy, at least till you change your habits in purchasing ads.

Meta tips on how to avoid Apple fees

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Thunderclap.it Exclusive Independence Day Sale: Enjoy 50% Off Sitewide
From Thunderclap.it
July 03, 2024
Industry Dive expands self-service offerings to include event promotion
From Industry Dive
June 25, 2024
SugarDaddyMeet, a Leading Sugar Daddy Website, Celebrates 8 Million Users Milestone
From SugarDaddyMeet
June 24, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell