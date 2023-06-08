 Skip to main content
Meta Provides Tips on Effective Audience Creation for Your Campaigns [Infographic]

Published June 8, 2023
Looking for ways to optimize your Facebook and Instagram ads, and hone in on the exact right audience via the various Ad Manager options?

This could help – Meta has published a new overview of audience-building tips, which provides some fundamental guidance on the basics of building your ad audience, based on your campaign aims.

There are no secret tricks here, but there are some helpful notes on how to use the various tools at your disposal for more effective targeting. And while a lot of this is in flux, due to shifts in data privacy approaches, these core elements remain solid starting points for your campaigns.

Check out Meta’s audience-building tips below, or for more, head here.

Meta audience building tips

