Meta updates its livestream shopping tools

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Meta announced a range of updates to its livestream promotion options, which are focused on driving more shopping activity within live broadcasts. The company also announced updates to its artificial intelligence-driven promotions, which are designed to improve audience response.

First, Meta is expanding its live video ads to Instagram, and launching them globally on Facebook.

Facebook has had variations of livestream ads available for some time. This latest iteration provided livestream promotions that link to an actual broadcast, as well as in-stream product tabs that link to purchase options on other sites.

The expansion will give broadcasters more ways to drive audience engagement and boost in-stream promotions and shopping activity.

Meta is also working with live commerce platforms including CommentSold, Firework, LiveMeUp, Sprii and TalkShopLive to power shopping promotions in livestreams.

Meta is also adding new live shopping tools on Facebook. These will enable marketers to display a selection of promoted products during a broadcast.

That will in turn allow viewers to browse selected products, check pricing, and discover items to buy without leaving the stream.

Meta is also rolling out support for virtual cards, which will enable shoppers to use temporary, one-time card numbers generated from their existing Mastercard or Visa accounts.

As per Meta: “By enabling transactions without requiring the direct sharing of credit card details with businesses, this aims to enhance consumer security and increase purchase confidence.”

Meta is also expanding its affiliate marketing partnerships. Facebook affiliate partners will have Flipkart in India and Mercado Libre in Brazil and Mexico. In addition, Lazada will soon be available to Facebook creators in Asia, and Flipkart will soon be available to Instagram creators in India. These updates will enable Facebook and IG creators to add affiliate product links from these businesses directly into their content, and creators will also be able to earn commissions from resulting sales.

Meta also announced that creators in 22 countries can now add affiliate links or tag products from a business's catalog directly on Instagram.

“Businesses can make their catalogs discoverable for creators to search and tag, and creators can add affiliate links that direct people to specific products,” Meta said. “When creators feature products in Reels and Feed, people discover and purchase products while browsing, and creators can earn commission through the affiliate links they share.”

Meta announced an expansion of its affiliate program in the U.S. in March, with eligible creators able to link to product listings from Amazon, Shopee, eBay and Temu.

Finally, Meta is updating the way it uses product data in sales campaigns, in order to help Meta’s AI system match the right products and promotions to the right users.

“Instead of manually choosing between different ad types, advertisers will provide both their product data and creative assets, and our ads system will assemble the best-performing ad for each viewer in real time,” Meta said.

That will give advertisers more flexibility in how their promotions are displayed through automated matching, which could help to drive improved response.

Livestream shopping is gaining traction, with TikTok, in particular, looking to boost live commerce, which can drive impulse sales.

Combined with Meta’s AI-powered product matching, these could be some valuable additions that will ensure more relevant, engaging promotions are shown to viewers during live broadcasts.