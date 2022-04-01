 Skip to main content
site logo

New Survey Looks at How Marketers are Approaching the Metaverse, Crypto and NFTs [Infographic]

Published April 1, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

So what are your thoughts on ‘the metaverse’ and its coming applications for marketing? What about cryptocurrency, and offering crypto payment options, or NFTs and the potential for branded digital content that could help boost brand awareness?

There’s clearly a level of opportunity in each of these elements, but in most cases, it’s probably too early to be investing too much in the next stage just yet. Right?

These are among the questions that Unsupervised recently put to over 800 marketers to get their thoughts on where things are at, and where things are headed with the latest tech trends.

Among their key findings:

  • 41% of marketers believe that they understand the metaverse well - while more than 1 in 10 don’t understand it at all
  • Over half of those who understand the metaverse will be looking to use it in their marketing strategies this year
  • Accepting crypto payments and creating branded NFTs are among the top recommendations from marketers relating to new tech

It is still very early in development for many of these considerations, but things are moving fast, and there may well be extra opportunities for early movers in the space,

You can check out Unsupervised’s full survey report here, or take a look at the infographic summary below.

Marketing opportunities in the metaverse infographic

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Leading Digital Marketing Company- EZ Rankings Introduces Franchise Model for Aspiring Entrepr…
From EZ Rankings
March 15, 2022
Ribbet launches Ribbet.ai, a suite of free AI-powered photo editing tools
From Ribbet
March 14, 2022
The Virtual Influencer Survey by The Influencer Marketing Factory
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
March 30, 2022
Read next
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.