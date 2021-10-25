Pinterest Achieves MRC Accreditation for Pin Metrics, Providing More Assurance for Marketers

Pinterest has taken a step forward in providing additional assurance for marketers by gaining Media Ratings Council (MRC) accreditation for both display Pin impressions and display Pin clicks.

MRC accreditation means that Pinterest’s metrics meet the MRC’s standards for quality assurance and accuracy.

As explained by Pinterest:

“We let the MRC in under the hood to understand how Pinterest measures, according to industry standards. Obtaining accreditation means that Pinterest met or exceeded compliance with industry standards to measure display impressions and display clicks. This includes invalid traffic filtration for activity from bots and crawlers.”

In other words, advertisers can now feel more confident that the data they get from Pinterest is reflective of real people engaging with their Pins and Pin ads, which could help encourage more spend.

Pinterest is working to build its business tools, and capitalize on the rising interest in eCommerce. The platform has seen major usage growth over the past 18 months, and while it has lost some of that momentum as more regions look to re-open as the vaccine roll-out continues, the added exposure and reach potential of Pins, particularly through promoted campaigns, could provide new ways for brands to maximize their branding, and generate more direct sales as a result.

Pinterest is also investing in new content formats, like Idea Pins, its take on the Stories format, as it looks to lean into video and maximize user interest in the app.

MRC accreditation will add to this push, providing Pinterest with another way to drive business interest, with the added assurance of third party verification of its processes.