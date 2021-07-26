Pinterest Adds New Pin Insights to Provide More Performance Insight [Infographic]

Pinterest continues to expand on its insight tools with the addition of two new metrics for Idea Pins, which is its take on the social Stories format.

Pinterest has been developing its own Stories-like option over the past year, which it re-branded to Idea Pins back in May. The format enables Pinners to put together sequences of short video clips, which users can then tap through, with each clip being up to 60 seconds in length and discoverable via a top row of profile bubbles within the app.

Just like Stories.

Aside from the regular Pin metrics (Impressions, Pin Clicks and Saves) Pinterest is now also adding 'Follows' and 'Profile Visits' for Idea Pins specifically, providing more insight into how your Idea Pins are actually contributing to your overall platform performance.

It's still too early to say how effective Idea Pins can be in your Pin strategy, and how much traffic they're driving, overall, for brands. But more data is always better, and as noted, Pinterest has also added a range of other insights over the past year, including Conversion Insights, Monthly Views and improved Pin Trends.

Also worth noting in this context - Pinterest's algorithm loves video content.

Check out the overview graphic on the new Idea Pin metrics below.