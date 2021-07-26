x
site logo

Pinterest Adds New Pin Insights to Provide More Performance Insight [Infographic]

Published July 26, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Pinterest continues to expand on its insight tools with the addition of two new metrics for Idea Pins, which is its take on the social Stories format.

Pinterest has been developing its own Stories-like option over the past year, which it re-branded to Idea Pins back in May. The format enables Pinners to put together sequences of short video clips, which users can then tap through, with each clip being up to 60 seconds in length and discoverable via a top row of profile bubbles within the app.

Just like Stories.

Aside from the regular Pin metrics (Impressions, Pin Clicks and Saves) Pinterest is now also adding 'Follows' and 'Profile Visits' for Idea Pins specifically, providing more insight into how your Idea Pins are actually contributing to your overall platform performance.

It's still too early to say how effective Idea Pins can be in your Pin strategy, and how much traffic they're driving, overall, for brands. But more data is always better, and as noted, Pinterest has also added a range of other insights over the past year, including Conversion InsightsMonthly Views and improved Pin Trends.

Also worth noting in this context - Pinterest's algorithm loves video content.

Check out the overview graphic on the new Idea Pin metrics below. 

Pinterest Idea Pins update

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Synecore on July 18, 2021

    The Best & Worst Words to Use in Your Website Call to Action Buttons [Infographic]

    Are your CTA buttons working for your? Check out these tips and insights.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • July 17, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Influence4You becomes the first influencer marketing company to commit to the climate by inv...
    Press Release from
    Influence4You

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Synecore on July 18, 2021

    The Best & Worst Words to Use in Your Website Call to Action Buttons [Infographic]

    Are your CTA buttons working for your? Check out these tips and insights.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • July 17, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Facebook Establishes New Metaverse Project Group as it Focuses on the Next Connectivity Shift
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 26, 2021
  • YouTube Adds New Connected TV Ad Improvements, New Tools to Maximize Audio Ad Creative
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 26, 2021
  • Pinterest Adds New Pin Insights to Provide More Performance Insight [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 26, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.